FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Wildland firefighters are responding to a wildfire Dry Lake Hills area northwest of Mount Elden today, officials said.

An evacuation notice has been issued for recreational areas of Forest Rd. 420 to Hwy 89 (Mount Elden Lookout) and Schultz Pass Rd. to private land. A pre-evacuation notice has also been issued for the area of Forest Rd. 420 to Friedlein Prairie.

Conconino County

Fire lookouts and the public reported the fire just before 11 a.m., which is measured at five acres and growing.

Smoke will be visible from Flagstaff and other local communities. Officials say the public should use extreme caution when driving on U.S. Highways 180 and 89 north of Flagstaff as firefighting vehicles will be responding to the area north of Flagstaff.

Currently, 182 fire personnel are responding to the Museum Fire.

Seven engines, four fuel crews, two hotshot crews, 14 patrols, two dozers, two water tenders, four heavy air tankers, four single engine air tankers, three type-1 helicopters, one type-3 helicopter, a lead plane and a very large air tanker are on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Smoke from the Museum Fire seen from an ADOT camera on I-17.

ADOT

Smoke from the museum fire west of Mt. Eden sent in by Neal Thomas.

Neal Thomas