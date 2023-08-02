x
Arizona

Firefighters rescue man trapped in flooded wash in southern Arizona

A video captured the moments Tucson firefighters pulled a man out of the flooded wash Monday night.
Credit: Tucson Police Department

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson firefighters successfully rescued a man who was trapped in a flooded wash Monday night. 

The Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to a bridge near Grant Road and Interstate 10 where a man was trapped against one of the pillars as the wash's water levels were rising, likely due to recent monsoon storms.

Crews used ropes to lower a rescue ring down to the trapped man, which was used to safely hoist him out of the water. The rescue was recorded by a nearby Tucson police officer's body-worn camera.

The fire department said this rescue technique was developed after a person died underneath the same bridge 10 years ago.

The Tucson area experienced a major monsoon storm two weeks ago that caused widespread power outages, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

