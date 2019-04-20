PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Prescott National Forest firefighters are currently working to put out a fire near a Lynx Lake campground that has expanded to seven acres since the original report, officials say.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. Officials said the over night campgrounds have opened at Lynx Lake and are being repopulated. The east side of Lynx Lake Trail 311 and Johns Tank Trail 94 are closed until further notice.

Lynx Lake South Shore Day-Use will remain closed through Saturday. Lynx Lake North Shore Day-Use will be evaluated for re-opening Saturday morning.

KC Yowell, Prescott National Forest

Forest fire at Lynx Lake recreation park via Dave Kimmel

Dave Kimmel

The fire originated at the Lynx Lake south shore day-use area and is burning just east of boat ramp on the south shore. The area around the lake, including trails and campgrounds in the Lynx Lake Recreation Area, has been evacuated.

Four fire engines are on scene, as well as a Prescott Hot Shot crew and a helicopter.

Helicopter working to put out fire at Lake Lynx scoops water. Photo via YCSO.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office