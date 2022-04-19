Firefighters gain quick control of double house fire in south Phoenix

The fire started around 4:15 p.m. near 17th and Southern avenues.

PHOENIX — Firefighters were able to gain quick control of a double house fire burning in South Phoenix Tuesday.

As firefighters first arrived and started to extinguish the house fire, flames had begun to spread out to another nearby home.

Phoenix fire said both homes were safely evacuated before the fires were extinguished.

One person was treated at the scene for minor burn injuries, Phoenix fire said.

Video from the scene showed firefighters on top of the home working to put out flames coming from the roof. Gray smoke could be seen coming from the exterior of the home as the flames were put out.

Firefighters are on the scene of a double house fire near 19th Ave & Southern. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/xP0ix04Euq — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) April 19, 2022

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400

