Arizona

Firefighters battle massive fire in downtown Phoenix

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon near 5th Avenue and Monroe Street.
Credit: KPNX
Sky 12 is over a building fire in downtown Phoenix near the intersection of North 7th Avenue and West Adams Street.

PHENIX, Va. — Phoenix firefighters are working to contain a massive structure fire burning in downtown Phoenix.

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon near 5th Avenue and Monroe Street.

>> Watch LIVE video of the fire in the player above.

Video from the scene showed the roof of the structure collapse as the flames ripped through the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

