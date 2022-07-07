Firefighters battle massive fire in downtown Phoenix

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon near 5th Avenue and Monroe Street.

PHENIX, Va. — Phoenix firefighters are working to contain a massive structure fire burning in downtown Phoenix.

Video from the scene showed the roof of the structure collapse as the flames ripped through the building.

Firefighters are on the scene of a 1st Alarm Structure Fire near 5th Ave & Monroe St. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/tJOWucwaXN — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) July 7, 2022

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

