FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The National Weather Service says much of northern Arizona will have "critical fire weather conditions" Thursday through Saturday due to a storm system approaching the state from the northwest.

A fire weather watch has been issued for an area extending from the mountains in Yavapai County and the Mogollon Rim on the south to the Utah line on the north, with winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) on Thursday and 50 mph (80 kph) on Friday.

Dry conditions will combine with increasing winds Thursday through Saturday to produce critical fire weather conditions across northern Arizona. Daytime humidity will be less than 15% with winds gusting from 35 to 50 mph. Be sure to obey all local fire restrictions. pic.twitter.com/cnJVMW2KtH — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) May 10, 2018

A similar fire weather watch has been issued for most of northern Arizona for Friday.

Meanwhile, a fire weather watch has been issued for southwest and south-central Arizona for Friday and southern Gila County for Saturday.

The weather service says "conditions may become favorable for fires to quickly become out of control."

Dangerous fire weather conditions Friday afternoon/evening due to gusty SW winds over 40 mph & low RH. Red Flag Warning noon-8pm from the CO River eastward. Warning continues Sat. in S Gila County. #azwx pic.twitter.com/PwhOolFHDu — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 10, 2018

So far this fire season, two wildfires have burned large swaths of Arizona.

The Tinder Fire, now 79 percent contained, has charred more than 16,000 acres. While the Rattlesnake Fire, at 90 percent containment, has burned through more than 26,000 acres.

12 News contributed to this report.

© 2018 KPNX