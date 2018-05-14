PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - Firefighters have the Viewpoint Fire 100 percent contained and are expecting to have it out by Tuesday, fire officials said Monday.

The fire started around 11 a.m. Friday morning, roughly 9 miles south of Chino Valley. By Saturday, crews had the fire close to 95 percent contained and evacuees returned to their homes.

Fire officials counted two primary homes, 12 structures, four RV travel trailer and six vehicles were destroyed by the fire.

The Viewpoint Fire burned a total of 5,600 acres, fire officials said.

