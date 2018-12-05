PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - As of Saturday evening, the Viewpoint Fire is 95 percent contained, fire officials say.

Crews determined it was human-caused.

Saturday, evacuees returned to their homes to see the damage.

The Viewpoint Fire started Friday south of Chino Valley on SR-89A, burned multiple structures as of Friday evening. The fire was just 10 percent contained Friday.

The fire burned two primary homes, 12 structures, four RV travel trailer and six vehicles, officials said on Saturday.

On Saturday, 140 fire crew members remained at the scene where 5,670 acres have burned.

Fire crews were slowly breaking down, Saturday night. About 20 firefighters will remain on scene Sunday to monitor the perimeter and watch for flare ups.

A Red Flag Warning is still in effect.

