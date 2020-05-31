Fire burns in Superstition Wilderness

The flames are visible from US 60.

SUPERSTITION MOUNTAINS, Ariz. — State fire officials are aware of a fire burning in the Superstition Wilderness Saturday night.

The fire is northwest of Gold Canyon, near the site of the Woodbury Fire, which burned more than 100,000 acres in 2019.

The flames of the current fire are visible from US 60.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management said crews will assess the fire on Sunday morning because it is too dangerous to navigate the difficult terrain in the dark.