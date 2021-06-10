Fiery crash closes down I-10 near Casa Grande

The freeway's westbound lanes have closed due to a fiery collision north of Casa Grande.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the incident happened Wednesday morning near milepost 188. It's not known yet when the freeway's westbound lanes will reopen.

Videos taken by motorists show clouds of dark smoke billowing from the site of the collision. It's not known if anyone was injured.

It appears a semi-truck was damaged in the crash.

CLOSED: I-10 WB is closed for a crash at milepost 188 north of Casa Grande. #aztraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 6, 2021

