PHOENIX — The shutdown showdown entered its 20th day Thursday, with neither the president nor Democrats ready to budge.

Over the next few days, many of the estimated 800,000 workers will miss a paycheck.

"it's a chess game gone bad and we are the pawns waiting to see what's next," said Beth Holloway, who works in the federal prison system and is a member of the American Federation of Government Employees.

Federal prison workers, along with TSA agents and others who work for the federal government, are working without pay during the shutdown.

"It's devastating, but it's heartwrenching to know that you think you have this good job that is stable, but it's not," Holloway said.

"We walk into these gates every day. At any given moment, something could happen, and we could not make it out, and now we are doing it for free," said Michael Espinoza, a federal prison worker, member of AFGE Council of Prison Locals-33, said.

Both Beth Holloway and Michael Espinoza are dealing with the reality of missing their next paycheck.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. The most interesting and talked-about stories from Arizona and beyond delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons! Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

They said most creditors are working with them, but there will be some that will not be able to be put off.

Michael Espinoza is the main breadwinner for his wife and six children.

He said the kids do not really understand what is going on during the shutdown.

"We had to let them know Daddy is in a government shutdown we don't know when he is getting paid again," Espinoza said.

Holloway and her husband are both federal employees, neither of them getting paid during the shutdown.

Beth has a son who is a senior in high school set to go to school soon.

Her daughter has offered to loan the family money to help pay bills.

"She shouldn't have to pay our bills. We are here to support our children, not for them to support us." Holloway said.

The community in Pima have helped somewhat. With many working for the federal prison system, the impact is being felt by those around the community.

Both Holloway and Espinoza said they do not care who wins the political battle, just that the shutdown ends soon.

"It's frustrating. It's like the government, whenever you owe them money they want your money, we are working in our positions and we want our money too," Espinoza said.

The union is encouraging the public to call their lawmakers to urge for an end to the shutdown.