FBI offering $5K reward for info on missing Arizona woman

Jamie Lynette Yazzie disappeared on the Navajo Nation in the summer of 2019.

PHOENIX — The FBI is still seeking new information regarding the whereabouts of an Arizona woman who was reported missing in 2019 on the Navajo Nation.

A $5,000 reward is currently available for information leading to an arrest or conviction for the person responsible for the disappearance of Jamie Lynette Yazzie.

She was last seen alive on the evening of June 30, 2019, in the area of Pinon, located in Navajo County.

Yazzie, who worked as a nursing assistant, has black hair and brown eyes. She's 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and about 230 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning this case can contact the Phoenix Office of the FBI at 623-466-1999 or the Chinle Police Department at 928-674-2111.

#WantedWednesday The #FBI is seeking information regarding Jamie Lynette Yazzie's whereabouts. She was last seen on the evening of June 30, 2019, in the area of Pinon, Arizona, within the boundaries of the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation. Learn more at https://t.co/qx70hui0cc. pic.twitter.com/3HAbfqudqu — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) January 12, 2022

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.