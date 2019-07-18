PHOENIX — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help searching for an Arizona woman who was last seen on the Navajo Nation nearly a month ago.

Jamie Lynnette Yazzie was last seen in the area of Pinon, Arizona, on the evening of June 30.

Yazzie, 31, also goes by Jamie Montoya and Jamie Yazzie.

She is described as a 5-foot-5, 230-pound Native American woman with black hair and brown eyes. Yazzie worked as a nursing assistant.

The FBI is seeking any information regarding Yazzie's whereabouts or the details and circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Pinon is within the boundaries of the Navajo Nation and is about 130 miles northeast of Flagstaff.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's Phoenix office at (623) 466-1999 or the Chinle Police Department at (928) 674-2111.You can also submit a tip online.