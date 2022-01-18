FBI arrest Snowflake man who refused to give up live grenade

Authorities received a call Jan. 2 about a possible explosive device at the man’s home. They spoke to the man, who admitted to possessing a live grenade.

SNOWFLAKE, Ariz — A man in the town of Snowflake is in FBI custody after a live grenade was found in his RV. The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Tuesday of the 61-year-old man.

He then threatened to make another one if they seized it. Sheriff’s deputies returned the next day with a search warrant. They found the grenade.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for the man Thursday. He surrendered to the FBI without incident.

