The fire was at milepost 259 near Cordes Junction.

PHOENIX — A vehicle fire on I-17 northbound turned into a quickly moving brush fire Sunday afternoon.

Reopening efforts are in effect. The left lane is open, but the right remains closed until further notice.

Fire response teams were on the scene with more on the way.

The fire has burned 10 to 20 acres as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Bureau of Land Management called it the Horseshoe Fire.