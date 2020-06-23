x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

arizona

Fast-moving brush fire burning in north Phoenix prompts evacuations

Residents from West 27th Avenue to West 7th Avenue between Desert Hills Drive and Cloud Road have been asked to evacuate.

PHOENIX — Firefighters worked to control a fast-moving fire that sparked just north of Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway on Tuesday afternoon. It's being called the Aguila Fire. 

All residents from West 27th Avenue and West 7th Avenue between Desert Hills Drive and Cloud Drive have been asked to evacuate. 

The fire has burned over 50 acres so far.

Multiple agencies are working together to protect nearby homes and structures.

Nobody has been injured, and no structures have been lost.

Aguila Fire

1 / 5
Katie Wilcox

This is a developing story. Check back for updates when we learn more. 

MORE STORIES:

Bush Fire updates: Evacuations lifted as fire continues to burn

Evacuations ordered for Bighorn Fire as it burns 65,536 acres in southern Arizona

Central Fire burning near New River north of Phoenix grows to more than 4,400 acres

North Rim of Grand Canyon closed as Mangum Fire burns 71,043 acres