Fast-moving brush fire burning in north Phoenix prompts evacuations

Residents from West 27th Avenue to West 7th Avenue between Desert Hills Drive and Cloud Road have been asked to evacuate.

PHOENIX — Firefighters worked to control a fast-moving fire that sparked just north of Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway on Tuesday afternoon. It's being called the Aguila Fire.

All residents from West 27th Avenue and West 7th Avenue between Desert Hills Drive and Cloud Drive have been asked to evacuate.

The fire has burned over 50 acres so far.

Multiple agencies are working together to protect nearby homes and structures.

Nobody has been injured, and no structures have been lost.

Aguila Fire 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

This is a developing story. Check back for updates when we learn more.