Shake ya tailfeathers! Chicken restaurant, Birdcall, to open in Scottsdale

No party fowl here! The Denver-based all-natural chicken restaurant Birdcall is flying the coop to open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale next month.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Denver-based, all-natural chicken restaurant Birdcall is flying the coop to open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale on May 2.

Restaurant officials said the fast-casual eatery landing at 7204 East Shea Boulevard will be Birdcall’s eighth location since it was founded in 2016.

The restaurant said it will celebrate its grand opening by giving away Golden Tickets (free Birdcall for one year) to the first 25 cars in the drive-thru line.

Additionally, throughout opening week, for each entrée purchased, Birdcall will match and personally deliver a complimentary sandwich to local firefighters, police, and first responders in the Scottsdale area.

Birdcall at Scottsdale and Shea will be open for lunch and dinner. In addition to chicken sandwiches and tenders, the menu also features salads with veggie and plant-based options available.

You can also choose from a variety of cocktails including margaritas and frozen beverages, as well as beers on draft from Valley breweries.

And if you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, Birdcall also offers a variety of milkshakes and cookies to choose from.

Birdcall Scottsdale will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For details, visit eatbirdcall.com.

