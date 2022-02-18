Family suing county, state for failing to protect DV victim before she was killed

Brittany Martie, 30, died last year after she was thrown from a car in Peoria as her ex-boyfriend attempted to abduct their son.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The family of a Valley woman who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend last year is suing Maricopa County and other officials for failing to adequately monitor the suspect due to his history of domestic violence offenses.

Eric Maes died by suicide on Feb. 19, 2021, in the Maricopa County jail after authorities arrested him for allegedly killing Brittany Martie, the mother of his 10-month-old son.

Martie died after she was thrown from a moving car on Feb. 9 as Maes was allegedly attempting to abduct their son. A few days earlier, Maes was discharged from a mental health treatment center.

A lawsuit filed last week in Superior Court by Martie's family accuses court officials of negligently releasing Maes prematurely into the community at a time when he still posed a threat to Martie and their child.

The civil complaint outlines a long history of domestic violence between Maes and Martie.

"Eric was known for abusing and assaulting Brittany while they were together," the lawsuit states.

In March, June, August, and November 2019, Brittany reported being assaulted by Maes, according to records previously reviewed by 12 News.

Online court records show Maes was charged with multiple criminal offenses in 2019 and 2020.

“We begged her and begged her and begged her (to) please get away from him and when she finally did listen it was too late,” one of Martie's relatives told 12 News last year.

According to the family's lawsuit, Maes was ordered by the courts in September 2020 to undergo treatment at a behavioral health center until March 2021.

The plaintiffs argue Maes was released too early and officials should have known he posed a danger to Martie.

"Defendants further breached their duty by failing to warn Brittany of the early release of Eric Maes," the lawsuit states.

Plaintiffs additionally allege officials should have had the opportunity to see disturbing Facebook posts Maes allegedly published before the incident.

The lawsuit lists Maricopa County, Yavapai County, the state of Arizona, and various justice courts around the Valley as defendants in the case.

A spokesperson for Maricopa County declined to comment on the litigation.

