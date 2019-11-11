PHOENIX — An attack in Mexico, leaving 9 women and children with dual American-Mexican citizenship dead. Bullet holes littered the window of a now burnt-out SUV.

Over the last week, the family has held funerals for those lost.

Emily Langford the attack hit home.

Dawna Langford was her Sister-in-Law. Treveor and Rogan Langford, her nephews. Christina Johnson was her cousin and friend. Rhonita or "Nita" was her niece in law, and her children were her great Nieces and Nephews.

“You have to go through your day you have to stop crying and focus on the people still alive.. and get them what you need.. and when you start thinking about it..” Langford said.

Since the attack, the family has been forced to bury their loved ones, while watching their home become unrecognizable.

"There are no words," Langford said. "To me, it’s like an irremovable stain and I don’t think it can ever be fixed."

Langofrod grew up with her family in the small little community in Mexico. She said it was peaceful. After the ambush, her home taken over with Humvee's and Machine guns patrolling the streets.

"It didn't feel right," Langford said.

Over the past weekend, 18 vehicles and more than 100 family members left their homes behind. Throwing whatever they could bring into pic up trucks, the family fled to the US.

When the family finally crossed over the border into Arizona, she said the family felt relief.

"It was like 'ok.. whew' a heavy burden has been lifted," Langford said.

However, the issues are not over for the family. Many leaving behind homes that have belong to them for decades.

Langford says many members are still looking for homes. They would like to know if there are any spots where someone in the valley could give a family some time to get back on their feet.

They also say they could always use food or supplies which may have been left behind.

If you would like to help, the family will soon set up a link. Or you can contact them through their gofundme.

MISINFORMATION:

After the attack, Emily and other Langford's said they have faced misinformation. The video is her full, response clearing the record on where she said reports may have gone wrong.

A couple of highlights.

First. A lot of attention has been paid to the LaBaron side of the family, which has a past some describe as an extreme offshoot of the Mormon religion. However, Emily Langford said the LaBaron's are one part of the family and community. The community includes members of many faiths and backgrounds, to include Mormons, Baptists, Agnostics, Catholics and others.

Second. Of those who were killed in the massacre, they are from different parts of the family. The names of those who lost their lives are.

Dawna Langford, Trevor and Rogan Langford. Christina Langford Johnson, Rhonita Miller, Krystal Miller, Titus Miller, Tiana Miller, Howard Miller Jr.

