'She didn't deserve this': Family seeking answers in deadly home invasion in west Phoenix

Destiny Hernandez was shot and killed last week in west Phoenix. The gunman is still on the run. Now her family is demanding justice.

PHOENIX — A young woman's family speaking out, hoping someone will come forward with information about who killed her.

Nineteen-year-old Destiny Hernandez was shot and killed last Thursday in a home invasion near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road. The gunman is still on the run.

"We just want to find justice; my baby girl didn't deserve to die," said her sister, Marlene Estrada.

Surrounded by candles, photographs, and flowers, Estrada wept as she spoke about the shooting death of her teenage sister.

"She just turned 19 years old last May," she said. "Nobody deserves it; she did not deserve it."

Another person inside the home was shot and taken to a local hospital.

Officers aren't sure what led to the shooting but say it's being treated as a "home invasion."

"My sister didn't deserve this," said Estrada. "I don't know if her boyfriend might've been into something; she was at the wrong place at the wrong time. She's not into any kind of trouble; she was just starting her life."

Despite the heartache and pain, Estrada finds strength in the memories.

"She loved to dance; she loved music," she said.

And she said her sister, who also went by the name "Tiny," was the light of everyone's life.

"She would invite me over to do facials and pedicures and just try to help everyone she can," explained Estrada.

Phoenix police tell 12News there are no new updates in the case. Estrada, though, still hangs onto the hope someone will come forward.

"She did not deserve to be killed; that's what's killing the family the most," she said.

Her family said a funeral is planned for next week; her family said they just can't picture life without her.

If you have any information in this case, please call Silent Witness at 480-witness. You can remain anonymous.

