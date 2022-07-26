'Best brother you could’ve ever had': Family petitions state to name Tucson overpass after fallen DPS trooper

Juan Cruz was killed in 1998 while investigating a traffic collision.

PHOENIX — It’s been more than 20 years since Department of Public Safety Trooper Juan Cruz lost his life in the line of duty.

In December 1998, Cruz was investigating a traffic collision on Interstate 10 at Ruthrauff Road in Tucson. His patrol car was struck behind by a driver under the influence and burst into flames. He was 48 years old.

“Juan was a one-of-a-kind person. Best brother you could’ve ever had,” said his brother, Carlos Cruz. “He dedicated his life to public service for the citizens of Arizona.”

Juan was a brother. A father. A dedicated trooper with DPS.

“He gave his life giving the ultimate sacrifice,” said Juan's brother, Armando Cruz.

Juan's brothers, along with family friend Jim Sayre, want to honor that service by naming the newly built overpass at the I-10 and Ruthrauff Road in Tucson after Juan.

They started petitioning the Arizona State Board On Geographic and Historic Names two years ago.

“To change this from a place of mourning every time we pass it and change it to a place of honoring him,” said Sayre.

It’s taken two years – in part because of the pandemic and a change in board members. Finally, the family petition went before the committee Tuesday.

There was no decision as the committee waits for an official response from the Pima County Board of Supervisors and the City of Tucson.

“He is still with us. Patrols the highways. His presence will be felt,” said Armando.

“And this would be a great tribute to Juan’s legacy and to his family,” said Carlos.

Cruz’s brothers also worked in law enforcement and have over 150 years of experience combined.

