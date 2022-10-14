'It's been a lot of restless nights': Family of missing Yavapai County hiker begging for answers

Jeff Stambaugh, 63, was last seen on the morning of Sept. 30 at the Granite Basin Campground in Yavapai County.

PHOENIX — It has been two weeks since 63-year-old Jeffrey Stambaugh was last seen at the Granite Basin Campground in Yavapai County on the morning of Sept. 30.

His sister Pam Chambers says that time has felt like an eternity.

"It's been a lot of restless nights and it's tough," she said. "It's really tough. It's hard to believe there isn't a sign or trace of him when they've done all that they've done. The helicopters, the people, the drones, the dogs, search parties every day, where is he?"

Stambaugh, who's an avid hiker, was staying at the Yavapai Campground in Granite Basin. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the day he went missing, he gave his cell phone to the camp host to charge but never came back to get it.

"We have a lot of faith in the sheriff's department that's been doing all the leg work for us," said Jeff's brother-in-law, Scott Chambers. "They've had helicopters, the drones, the dogs, people on horseback."

Stambaugh, who's originally from the east coast, has lived in Tucson for close to 30 years.

Pam says her brother has always loved the outdoors and was drawn to Arizona because of that. His family is primarily in Delaware, a distance, which has been very difficult during this time.

"We've been staying very close to our phones and computers," Chambers said.

Since Stambaugh was reported missing, more than 300 volunteers and multiple law enforcement agencies have worked tirelessly, going out almost on a daily basis to try and find the 63-year-old. One group she says covered 12 miles in one day.

"Mr. Stambaugh had made a reservation at the Yavapai campground from, I believe, the 26th through the 29th," said Heidi Howard.

Howard, who's the Public Information Officer with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, says Stambaugh's car, a Subaru, was found outside the Metate trailhead.

"There's a ton of trails out there, so the guys have been hiking and the women have been hiking as many trails as they possibly can," she said. "We have about 300 plus volunteers."

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Department also sent someone with a remotely operated vehicle controller to check a nearby lake to see if anything was found under the water. However, nothing.

"We're covering all aspects," Howard said. "It's super tough terrain and we've been out there hiking miles and miles. It's right at the base of Granite Mountain, it's a large mountain and the trails and landscape out there is extremely up and down, lots of thick brush, it's not easy to navigate."

Nothing has turned up yet, but still, Chambers says the search is very much active.

"We are determined to get answers," she said. "Absolutely that is the main goal. We don't give up easily. We are definitely out there, we have manpower out there, and we have 1,000 hours dedicated to this search already. The deputies re-checked some of the heat signatures that were identified by the drone flights, so that's the plan for this weekend."

With temperatures cooling and nice weather expected this weekend, Howard says more people may be out in the area.

Chambers asks if you or someone you know is headed that way, to be on the lookout for anything.

"They had already put in 12 days of searching, so they're planning on getting a group together Sunday, so if you go out, we're just begging for help, because time is running out," both Pam and Scott said.

If you have any information regarding Stambaugh’s whereabouts, please call YCSO (928)-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. They're also encouraging people to share social media posts with the hopes someone will know or remember something.

