PHOENIX — The Rawlings family, alongside other close family and friends, will hold a funeral for two young siblings who were swept away in Tonto Creek at the end of last month.

A public visitation will be held Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at the Pinetop/Lakeside Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The address is 1520 N. Church Lane in Lakeside, Arizona.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. at the Stake Center. All close family members and friends are invited to gather at the Pinetop/Lakeside Stake center for the funeral service.

Overflow seating, for the funeral, will be at the Show Stake Center, 1401 W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, Arizona, where a live-streaming of the funeral proceedings will be broadcast. A graveside service will be for private members of the Rawlings and Sherwood families.

While remembrance services take place Friday, crews continue to search for Willa's body. Willa, her brother and their cousin Austin, were all swept away in the floodwaters on November 29. Austin was laid to rest last week.

Since Willa was last seen, there have been more storms and flash flooding threats in the area. The tragedy happened when their family tried to cross the flooded Tonto Creek in their truck.