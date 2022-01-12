Family ending search for missing Flagstaff man in Mexico

The family of Corey Allen posted a statement Thursday indicating they would be ending the search for him after he went missing last week.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<

The family of a missing Flagstaff man is planning to call off their search parties after his kayak was found abandoned Wednesday.

Corey Allen disappeared during the Thanksgiving holiday after he and his wife, Yeon-Su Kim, went kayaking at Rocky Point, Mexico.

The body of Yeon-Su Kim, a Northern Arizona University professor, was recovered Sunday. Search parties have spent the last week looking for Allen.

Allen's kayak was located Wednesday by a fishing boat in open water south and east of Puerto Peñasco, according to a statement posted on the family's GoFundMe page.

Periódico De Frente, a local news outlet, reported a second kayak was allegedly found with Allen's kayak Wednesday afternoon.

As a result of the recent discovery, Allen's family has decided to conclude volunteer search parties.

"We understand that ending the coordinated search is the right thing to do, given the likelihood Corey’s body will not be recovered," the family wrote in a statement.

The family's GoFundMe page has already collected over $100,000 in donations.

"Unless Corey is found, this will be our last update," the family wrote in their statement. "Thank you all again. Your support has brought light to our family during our darkest hours."

