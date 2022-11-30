Fallen DPS Trooper Tyler Edenhofer to be honored in Rose Bowl Parade

Trooper Tyler Edenhofer helped 22 people with his organ and tissues donation

TEMPE, Ariz. — A floragraph portrait of fallen Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper Tyler Edenhofer was unveiled at the Donate Life Arizona headquarters on Wednesday.

The portrait created with floral materials will be placed on the Donate Life America parade float during the Rose Bowl Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena.

In 2018 on his last week of field training with trooper Tyler Edenhofer was shot and killed while he and fellow troopers tried to apprehend a suspect accused of throwing rocks and motorists on Interstate 10 near Avondale.

“He had so much to do and so much more to give,” said Deborah Edenhofer. Tyler’s mother.

Even in death, he helped 22 people by donating his corneas, helping two people get their vision restored and 20 others benefitted from his tissue donations.

Donate Life America is honoring him with a floragraph portrait that was designed by volunteers and given to his mother to finish coloring his eyebrows.

“Kind of feels like he was here. Like I never thought I’d see my son’s eyebrows. I feel like he’s here,” said Edenhofer.

Now Edenhofer will help advocate for more organ donations on the national stage.

“He’s still serving. Other people can be the same. They can be heroes as well, save people’s lives,” said Edenhofer.

