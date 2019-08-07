The Federal Aviation Administration says a skydiving instructor was killed during a jump near Casa Grande Friday.

According to the FAA, a male instructor and a female student were conducting a tandem jump around noon on Friday. The student was hospitalized.

The FAA is investigating and said its investigations "typically focus on whether the instructor was properly certificated and whether the parachutes were properly packed by the appropriate person."

The aircraft the duo jumped from was a Cessna 182H, officials said.