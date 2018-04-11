YAVAPAI COUNTY - According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a small plane crashed into a dirt strip in Yavapai Hills near Horseshoe Lake Saturday, but there were no injuries.

It is unknown what caused the single-engine AVIAT A-1C-200 to crash sometime before 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, the FAA says.

According to Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office helicopter spotted the crash and airlifted the two unhurt passengers to Scottsdale Airport around 6 p.m. because crews could not access the crash by ground.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.