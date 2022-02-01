Extreme holiday DUIs on the rise in Arizona

Police data shows Arizona's officers arrested more drunk drivers intoxicated at extreme levels in December.

Arizona's police officers made more extreme DUI arrests in December than in previous years.

According to numbers released this week by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, Arizona's law enforcement agencies made 512 arrests in December for drivers who allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.15. The state's legal limit is 0.08.

The state reported 378 extreme DUI arrests in December 2020 and 421 arrests in December 2019.

Arizona law states a driver convicted of extreme DUI will serve at least 30 days in jail and must pay various fines.

The total number of DUI arrests reported in December was 1,963, which is more than December 2020 and less than December 2019.

Alberto Gutier, the Office of Highway Safety's director, told 12 News in November the state was experiencing an increasing amount of violent crashes in 2021 due to poor driving behavior.

“It’s very scary and it’s one of those things where you go, 'What's going on?'” Gutier said.

2021 was the first year Arizona started issuing distracted driving citations after legislators passed laws to prohibit drivers from using phones while operating vehicles. In December, officers issued 375 citations for distracted driving.

Arizona started off the new year with at least two deadly crashes involving drivers who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol. One of the incidents resulted in the deaths of a mother, father, and their 12-year-old son.

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

