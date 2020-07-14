Extra Unemployment benefits and eviction executive order set to expire next week, in the middle of a global pandemic

Some advocates are pushing for the executive order to be extended until the end of the year.

PHOENIX — The COVID-19 Pandemic has hit Arizona hard, both in the hospitals and in the pocketbook.

Those hanging on financially during this pandemic may face a cliff next week.

On July 22nd, the governor’s order halting the enforcement of evictions for COVID-19 expires. Then just days later the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which gives an extra $600 to people receiving unemployment, is scheduled to end.

Since the order went into effect, Arizona has seen a sharp reduction in the number of evictions. According to data from the Maricopa County Justice Courts, evictions were down 70% in June from last year.

The concern for some families is what happens after the order expires.

Across all states, the $600 FPUC payments are set to expire the benefit week ending July 25, 2020. At this time, the federal government has not changed or extended the FPUC program. States do not have the ability to extend FPUC. pic.twitter.com/giuknUoldF — AzDES (@ArizonaDES) July 10, 2020

“We are concerned, we have two kids, 11 and 8 years old, we have two pets in the middle of a heatwave. We’re scrambling to try to figure out how to find help” Jessica Keenan said.

Keenan said last week she received notice from her apartment complex to pay more than $3,500 they owed in missed rent, and their apartment owners told them to pay up or prepare to move out.

“In the middle of a nationwide crisis,” Keenan said.

Keenan said her family owes the money, but like so many other families, the pandemic caused her fiance to lose his job. Keenan said what followed was her fiance searching for work taking temporary jobs or waiting on the phone trying to get unemployment.

"Trying to get in contact with unemployment, getting through on the line and getting sorry there are too many people calling, click, hang up on you.” Keenan said.

Keenan said it took five weeks to start receiving benefits, by then, bills were starting to pile up. Her fiance is back to work but the family still doesn't know what to do financially.

“You are trying to figure out who do you pay?” Keenan said.

“It could be devastating for families," Cynthia Zwick, Executive Director with the nonprofit Wildfire AZ said.

"We all thought we would be finished with this by now. The reality is that we aren’t. The reality is on the 22nd far too many people will be put in danger of losing their homes." Zwick said. “The threat of homelessness is huge and it’s really real.”