'Expect to lose everything you put into it': Experts warning about NFT scams

“Almost every artist on Spotify has an NFT on there now,” Ramey said.



Ramey said they did not give hitpiece.com permission to take their intellectual property and try to sell it as an NFT.



“It is insane to think it was that easy for them to do that,” Ramey said, "I think that it will get worse as things go on."



Ramey believes NFT and the technology that supports it can be a valuable asset. Another avenue for musicians and other artists to make money. However, without regulation, bands may be forced to fight off more attempts like this.



"The best thing about NFTs is the utility, the community, and the marketing.. but it’s also a double edge sword," Ramey said.



The reality is, while NFTs create a one-of-a-kind digital token, there is nothing stopping someone from taking an image and creating their own NFT.



Tavares put it like this. An NFT can be like a digital version of the deed to your house. However, "Nobody will stop me from writing my own deed to your house.”



These are just one of the multiple scams thieves use to steal millions of dollars worth of nearly untraceable cryptocurrency.



“You can't call the police, there is no bank, you just lost all your money on it and it isn’t much you can do about it,” Tavares said. “Regulation would be pretty welcome at this point.”



"Look how easy it was for them to do something like this. Who knows what was going on that we don’t know. Just be cautious," Ramey said.



Hitpiece.com's auction has been temporarily closed. It’s unclear how much money they have already received.