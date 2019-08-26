The heat will be on high to kick off the workweek for Phoenix and even northern Arizona.

Phoenix started Monday morning off with dew points in the low 70s and 55% humidity, making it feel a few degrees warmer than it really was.

An excessive heat watch is in effect for Phoenix and the surrounding areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will range from 110 to 112 degrees on those days.

RELATED: Phoenix marks 6th-driest monsoon since 1896

The National Weather Service in Phoenix tweeted out a reminder to make sure you drink plenty of water and limit as much of your strenuous outdoor activities as you can on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Phoenix could be looking at another day of near-record heat Tuesday. According to the NWS Phoenix, this year's average summer temperature for Phoenix will probably rank in the top three warmest on record.

RELATED: Goodbye, 'nonsoon': Facebook event aims to spark monsoon by getting people in Phoenix to wash their cars

"We're not alone as Tucson may hit their 2nd warmest & the entire state likely falling in the top 10," NWS Phoenix tweeted.

Much of Northern Arizona could be looking at near-daily record highs too with daytime temps expected to be about 10-degrees above normal Monday and Tuesday, according to NWS Flagstaff.

NWS Flagstaff said the places with the highest heat risks including the Grand Canyon and lower elevation areas of Yavapai County.

Temps will be slightly cooler in northern Arizona with chances for showers and thunderstorms for the second half of the week. NWS Flagstaff said thunderstorms would be isolated to scattered starting Wednesday with the best chances being along and south of I-40.

There's also a very slight chance for storms in Phoenix Wednesday and Thursday, with slightly higher chances by the end of Labor Day weekend.