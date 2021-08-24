Excessive heat warning issued for Valley until Friday night

The National Weather Service is warning residents in 11 of Arizona's counties to prepare for temperatures to reach 117 degrees.

PHOENIX — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Maricopa County, to last from Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. through Friday evening at 8 p.m.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 117 degrees and residents are encouraged to stay indoors. Schools are instructed to try to keep students inside during recess time.

NWS said residents should stay well hydrated over the next few days and protect themselves with sunscreen.

The heat warning additionally applies to Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, La Paz, Gila, Cochise, Yuma, Graham, and Greenlee counties.

Mohave County is expected to experience extreme heat from Thursday morning through Friday evening.

The Salvation Army will be putting up heat relief stations throughout the Valley for locals needing to find a cool place to stay out of the sun while the NWS warning is in effect.

The stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

· Apache Junction – Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Avenue

· Avondale – Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Avenue

· Chandler – Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa Street

· Glendale – Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave.

· Mesa – Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth Street

· Phoenix

o Phoenix Citadel Corps Community Center, 628 N. Third Avenue

o Phoenix Maryvale Corps Community Center, 4318 W. Clarendon Avenue

o Ray & Joan Kroc Center Phoenix, 1375 E. Broadway Road

o Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren Street, Bldg. 2

· Surprise – North West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.

· Tempe – Tempe Corps Community Center, 40 E. University Drive

Arizona Weather