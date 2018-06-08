If you were up early and outside Monday morning in Phoenix, you already felt the oven. It was hot even before sunrise.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix said the low temperature Monday morning was 91°, and it's just going to get hotter.

Phoenix, like much of Arizona, is looking at an excessive heat warning Monday. The forecast high for the Valley is 114°. Other cities in the region are also looking at highs well above 100°.

NWS Phoenix tweeted, "Will see near record heat for the date."

Will see near record heat for the date. Drink water. Protect your skin. Avoid the heat. Don't hike. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/1MNXsb0CPq — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 6, 2018

The High Country is no different. Heat warnings are in effect for areas below 4,000 feet through Wednesday.

Heat Warnings in effect to start off the week. Hot temperatures thru midweek before moisture returns late in the week. #azwx #HeatWarning pic.twitter.com/j1mqezk8Qo — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 6, 2018

But where there's heat to start the week, there will be storms to end it.

According to NWS Flagstaff, scattered storms will be near the White Mountains Monday and Tuesday. By midweek, however, "sufficient moisture is expected" along and south of the Mogollon Rim.

Monsoon moisture will also return to Phoenix on Wednesday, bringing back chances for showers and thunderstorms. That trend will continue right into the weekend.

Aug. 6

© 2018 KPNX