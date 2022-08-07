Evictions in Maricopa County at pre-pandemic levels

June also saw the highest number of monthly eviction filings since the pandemic began in spring 2020.

Evictions in the greater Phoenix area have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The latest data from the Maricopa County Justice Court shows that landlords filed 5,792 evictions in June, compared with 5,669 in June 2019, before the pandemic began.

Maricopa County had among the highest levels of evictions in the United States before state and federal eviction moratoriums that slowed lockouts during the coronavirus pandemic. Those eviction bans have long since ended.

A court spokesman emphasized that applications for rental assistance are still being accepted and encouraged tenants in need to apply.

