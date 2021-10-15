x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona

RESOURCES: Eviction moratorium comes to an end, affecting thousands in Arizona

Arizona homeowners now turn to eviction prevention programs or rental assistance for help.
Credit: fizkes - stock.adobe.com
Unhappy frustrated couple sitting on couch with cardboard boxes, eviction, family having problem with dwelling, money or mortgage, worried woman and man lost home, bankruptcy or debt concept

ARIZONA, USA — The moratorium on evictions in Arizona came to a halt at the end of September. Now, some Arizonans are struggling to find and secure somewhere to live.

It's a difficult situation and finding a solution under these circumstances can be difficult.

But there are help and resources available. Here is a list of resources for rental assistance and eviction prevention programs in Maricopa County:

Maricopa County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

301 West Jefferson Street
Phoenix, AZ 85003
602-506-3011

Application for rent help here

Chicanos Por La Causa 

Phoenix, AZ
602-253-0838
602-527-8451
602-257-6726 

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul

320 West Watkins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85003
602-580-6948; must leave a message

RELATED: More evictions filed in Maricopa County last month than in any month of the pandemic

Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale, Chandler and Gilbert received direct federal funding and operate their own programs. For assistance programs by city, visit the county's resource page here.

For more eviction resources for counties outside of Maricopa, visit the Arizona Department of Housing's county by county page here.

12 News on YouTube

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Related Articles