RESOURCES: Eviction moratorium comes to an end, affecting thousands in Arizona

Arizona homeowners now turn to eviction prevention programs or rental assistance for help.

ARIZONA, USA — The moratorium on evictions in Arizona came to a halt at the end of September. Now, some Arizonans are struggling to find and secure somewhere to live.

It's a difficult situation and finding a solution under these circumstances can be difficult.

But there are help and resources available. Here is a list of resources for rental assistance and eviction prevention programs in Maricopa County:

301 West Jefferson Street

Phoenix, AZ 85003

602-506-3011

Application for rent help here.

Phoenix, AZ

602-253-0838

602-527-8451

602-257-6726

320 West Watkins Road

Phoenix, AZ 85003

602-580-6948; must leave a message

Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale, Chandler and Gilbert received direct federal funding and operate their own programs. For assistance programs by city, visit the county's resource page here.

For more eviction resources for counties outside of Maricopa, visit the Arizona Department of Housing's county by county page here.

