It’s great to be a musher and a sled dog in the White Mountains!

You don’t have to travel to Iditarod for this snow sport! In fact, almost any Arizona dog can join the Arizona Musher’s Association and learn to be a sled dog! And when all the snow has melted, these dogs and their owners hit the trails in the White Mountains for hiking and biking.

Tuesday: Explore the White Mountains like a native

Team 12’s Will Pitts used to call the White Mountains home. He even started his journalism career there! Watch the video Tuesday to hop in the car with him as he drives down memory lane.

Wednesday: Summer fun in the White Mountains

Think Sunrise Park Resort is only a winter destination? Think again! Sunrise is also your family’s summer spot for Arizona’s longest zip line, archery, mountain biking, disc golf, scenic chairlift, rock climbing wall, airbag jump, super slide, bungee jump and so many more activities and adventures.

Thursday: Get ‘yo’ sip on at YoSippity

There is no soda and flavor combination too crazy for YoSippity! The Pinetop-Lakeside soda shop has more than just bubbly drinks too. Try their frozen hot chocolate or ‘Savage!’ blended energy drink!

Friday: Build your own donut (or 2 or 3...)

Fresh donuts are made all day long at White Mountain Donuts in Show Low. You can dig in to one of their delicious donuts or build your own! Any donut, any icing and toppings. And there’s a lot of toppings!