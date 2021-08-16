‘Everything is gone’: Valley residents worry over Afghanistan's future

The withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan has some Valley residents concerned about the Taliban seizing control of that country's government.

PHOENIX — From half a world away, people from Afghanistan and veterans who served there have been watching as the Taliban seized control of the country, leaving millions trapped with little hope of getting out.

‘Everything is gone’

One Valley man, who is from Afghanistan and worked with U.S. forces in the country for several years, is one who’s been keeping a close eye on what’s going on.

“I’m really sad about the whole country, the whole situation,” he said.

The man still has family and friends in his home country, so 12 News is not naming him or showing his face on video because him speaking out could put his family in jeopardy.

“I feel guilty,” he said. “Because if anything happens to them or anything happens (sic) them that will be because of me.”

The man came to Arizona in 2011 and later returned to Afghanistan a short time later, where he’d help U.S. security forces for years, hoping to see better things for his country.

“We were hoping that we would have a country, that we would have a future for our family, for everyone, but everything is gone,” he said.

Biden backs decision to pull troops out

In an address to the American people on Monday, President Joe Biden said he stands behind the decision to pull troops out of the country.

Former President Donald Trump had set the date of May 1st to pull out, the Biden administration had set a date of pulling troops out by Sept. 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“If anything, the developments of the past week reinforced that ending U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan now was the right decision,” Biden said.

Biden said he authorized deploying 6,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan to help move U.S. and other allies from the country, as well as evacuate vulnerable and allied Afghan people out of the country.

The man who now lives in the Valley had hoped to see troops sent back to establish another government and fears this move will mean another president will have to send troops back again to start the process over.

“In next few years, three to four years, probably six years, we will have big threats from Afghanistan,” he said. “And the next president, he will need to send everyone back and start over,” he said.

‘I don’t believe our efforts were wasted’

“Saddens me to see the whole country falling apart,” Andy Bates, a Valley veteran said.

Bates, who served with the Army National Guard for five years had a one-year deployment to Afghanistan from July 2012 to July 2013.

“I don’t believe our efforts were wasted,” Bates said.

Bates said he was tasked with training Afghan police officers during his deployment.

“I made friends there with these Afghan police officers and I knew their family life -- they’re good people,” Bates said.

Bates said despite everything he and his fellow servicemembers did, he doesn’t feel like there’s anything else the U.S. could have done.

“They didn’t do anything to grab that opportunity and make something of it and that’s, that was disheartening for me then and it’s even more so now,” Bates said.

“I mean this country (the United States) spent treasure and lives to try and help these folks and that (at) some point they had to take ownership for it and we saw the writing on the wall when we were there,” Bates said.

Left watching

Both Bates and the man from Afghanistan are left watching the situation from more than 7,000 miles away.

“We have to be concerned about the instability in that country,” Bates said.