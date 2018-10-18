Peoria, Ariz. - — In the heart of the city is Peoria’s Center for the Performing Arts.

The space consists of a 274 seat main stage auditorium and a flexible 60 seat black box theater.

The productions are brought to life by Theater Works.

“We are currently rehearsing for our Puppet Works program with glow in the dark puppetry that we do three times a year for our Monster Production. It’s a program we do kids 3 to 8, so it’s a great introduction to theater for our youngest audience members," said Cate Hinkle, managing director of Theater Works.

“We are a theater for the community. We want them to come see great theater and great productions. We have something for everyone from three to 103," said Hinkle.

You can catch Monster Party on Oct. 27 and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is currently running until Oct. 28.

There's also a lot happening in and around the theater.

“The City of Peoria is all about partnerships. We have beautiful artwork hanging in the lobby from West Valley Art Museum. We are also engaging the outdoor space with Music on the Plaza and it’s free, so hear some great music 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays. The Saturdays we don’t have it there’s food trucks at the distillery," said Marylou Stephens, arts & events manager city of Peoria.

You’ll soon be able to make your own music when the Musical Instrument Park opens up outside of the theater.

“Peoria is multidimensional, there are so many things to know about Peoria. You can go to the theater and then go on an art walk, we have tons of art installations around town. There’s things for adults and for the kids," said Mayor Cathy Carlat, with the City of Peoria.

Grab the family, walk through the park and enjoy a Theater Works production. Just another reason to add Peoria to your list of places to be.

For a lineup of shows, visit www.theaterworks.org.

