Peoria, Ariz. - — Lucidi Distilling Company is located in the Old Town Peoria Entertainment District.

The building where all the spirits are made, first opened in 1920 as The Paramount Theater.

“It stayed that way until 1954 where it became a fire station, Peoria’s first fire station when they incorporated," said Christopher Lucidi, owner of Lucidi Distilling Co.

It remained Fire Station No. 1 until 2006. When the firefighters moved out, the Lucidi's moved in. Although it's now a distillery, the firefighter past is still alive and well.

“Firefighters are heroes, everybody loves firefighters, so we just kind of rolled with it. All of the equipment that you see on the walls, none of it was purchased, it was all dropped off from the turnouts to the helmets, sirens, fire hydrants and those are actually their retirement tags above the bar," said Lucidi.

Now, the whole community can enjoy the history and grab a drink, distilled right on site.

“A lot of bourbon, a lot of whiskey, vodka, rum and gin," said Lucidi.

The distillery is capable of producing up to 120,000 bottles of spirits per year.

“Our number one best seller is our Fire Station No. 1 Whiskey, served at 80 proof and 100 proof. Our corn forward Ventilate Vodka is also 80 proof along with our 80 proof Crooked Latter U.S. Virgin-style rum. Our Dispatch Gin is a a citrus-forward gin at 80 proof as well," said Lucidi.

Lucidi also makes flavored vodka with flavors ranging from lemon to strawberry and jalapeño.

The craft kitchen is also cooking up fresh food to accompany the drinks.

“Just check our Facebook page, we always have events going on. We’ll get 25 food trucks on the street in addition to our craft kitchen," said Lucidi.

You can also jump on a distillery tour every Thursday and Sunday!

Old Town is the new place to be in Peoria!

For more information on the distillery, visit www.lucididistilling.com.

© 2018 KPNX