Evacuated orders lifted as Park Fire burns near Bagdad in Yavapai County

The Park Fire is burning near the town of Bagdad, and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says several structures have been evacuated.

BAGDAD, Ariz. — A fire burning near a Yavapai County mining town prompted evacuations Thursday afternoon.

The Park Fire is burning near the town of Bagdad, and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says 150 homes had to be evacuated, but residents were allowed to return around 7:30 p.m.

The department says the fire started around 2:46 p.m., and 60 acres of land have burned so far. They have called for additional firefighting resources.

As of 6 p.m., firefighters say they're making progress at containing the fire thanks to tanker drops.

Deputies say the fire is burning in the area of Lindahl, Navaho and east Park Drives.

The cause is unknown.

