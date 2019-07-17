PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A fire burning about 16 miles south of Prescott grew significantly over this week, prompting a mandatory evacuation for the Pine Flat area on Thursday.

The evacuation was lifted at 6 p.m. Saturday, even though the fire was still active.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said a shelter has been set up at Prescott High School. Call 928-771-3260 or 911 for assistance.

The Southwest Coordination Center said lightning started the Cellar Fire on Sunday. Prescott National Forest officials said they had been monitoring the fire as it burned off dense forest fuels in the area. Monsoon rains and higher relative humidity had helped keep the fire under control before Tuesday.

The fire is 18% contained and burned nearly 7,400 acres as of Friday night.

Unexpected cloud cover and higher humidity allowed firefighters to improve containment Friday and hold their progress along the south and southwest perimeter of the fire.

There is a potential for heavier smoke impacts in the surrounding areas into the weekend. Officials are monitoring air quality and posting smoke outlooks daily.

Here is a map of the Cellar Fire's perimeter compared with other fires that previously burned in the area. The Cellar Fire's perimeter is indicated by the solid red line.

An interactive map of the Cellar Fire can be found here.

A Code Red "READY" alert is in effect for Crown King, Walker, Groom Creek, Wolf Creek, Potato Patch and Indian Creek. Residents are asked to connect with official emergency management pages on social media, build an emergency go kit with enough necessary supplies for at least 72 hours, make an evacuation plan and check with neighbors, family and friends to see if they are ready.

For more information on Code Red alerts, go to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or call 928-771-3321 for updates.

ON YOUTUBE: Cellar Fire grows to nearly 7,000 acres south of Prescott

Seven hotshot crews, seven air tankers, and seven helicopters are working on containing the fire.

RELATED: What's in that red stuff fire crews drop on wildfires?

The junction of Forest Road 52 is closed from its junction with Forest Road 261 to its junction with Forest Road 361. Mayer-Bolander Road (County Road 177) is also closed from the eastern boundary of Pine Flat west to Forest Road 52.

Mark Hansen took this photo from Dewey, Arizona, of smoke from the Cellar Fire around 7:30 p.m. July 16, 2019.

Mark Hansen