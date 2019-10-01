The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday it was notified that escaped Pima County jail inmate Luis Moreno died in Mexico.

Moreno, 30, escaped the jail on Dec. 28, just one day after turning himself in for an outstanding DUI arrest warrant. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Moreno left through the back dock just outside the kitchen Friday afternoon and was last seen running toward a wash near the detention complex wearing a red shirt and red pants, PCSD said.

Then, Moreno fled to Mexico. PCSD has not released any information regarding the circumstances of his death.

PREVIOUS STORY: Inmate escapes from Pima County Jail