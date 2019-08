MARICOPA, Ariz. — An elusive emu flew the coop in Maricopa and sent a trooper on a wild chase.

Friday, the Department of Public Safety took to twitter to acknowledge the trooper and citizens who chased down an escaped emu.

DPS tweeted "Chasing an 80Ib bird off the highway... not your average Tuesday!"

DPS

The emu ran wild in Maricopa Tuesday, but the trooper along with a few "agile citizens" was to able to wrangle the fugitive fowl and get it safely home to a cool bath.