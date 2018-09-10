LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — The Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in Litchfield Park recently welcomed two endangered babies to their zoo family.

The zoo said a young adult pair of African penguins— aka black-footed or jackass penguins, because their call sounds like a donkey's— is raising two chicks. These type of penguins are found on the south and southwestern coast of Africa.

According to the zoo, the black-footed penguin is like many other species of birds in that they will lay eggs for several days to ensure at least one chick survives. The two chicks at Wildlife World have about a week difference in age and are different sizes.

Both chicks, the zoo said, are being cared for by their parents.

"In the wild, if the oldest chick thrives, the younger chick often does not, given its size disadvantage at feeding time," the zoo said.

Wildlife World, which has been raising black-footed penguins for decades, is closely monitors the chicks to ensure they are healthy and growing.

