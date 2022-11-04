Eloy police identify man found unconscious near train tracks

Police said Union Pacific workers noticed the unconscious man Saturday morning near Toltec Road.

ELOY, Ariz. — The Eloy Police Department has identified a wounded man found unconscious Saturday morning near the city's railroad tracks.

Police said Union Pacific workers discovered the man lying in between two sets of tracks near Toltec Road at about 7 a.m. The man had no identification and was suffering from a severe head injury.

After putting out a call on social media for information on the man's identity, Eloy police announced Monday they had determined his name but declined to disclose it until his family could be notified.

Police said the man is a "foreign national" and investigators are still attempting to determine how he ended up lying next to the train tracks. Police would not say yet whether they suspect foul play is involved in this case.

