Elderly man dead after house fire in St. Johns

ARIZONA, USA — A house fire in St. Johns claimed the life of an elderly man over the weekend, authorities said. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

St. Johns Emergency Services and the St. Johns Police Department were called to a fire near 24th West and 4th North in the small town at 10:09 p.m. First responders were told that all occupants of the single-family residence were out of the building.

Around 10:14 p.m., an officer on scene learned that an elderly man was still inside the residence. That officer reportedly entered the home to find the man but had to withdraw due to high heat and intense smoke.

Emergency services were able to enter the home and find the elderly man who was then taken to a hospital in Springerville. The 72-year-old man later died of his injuries at the hospital.

Fire personnel from the Round Valley Fire and Medical, Concho Volunteer Fire, and Apache County Emergency Management departments also assisted in putting out the fire.

Authorities said the fire is still under investigation, and further information will be released as it becomes available.

The 72-year-old man was not identified at this time.

