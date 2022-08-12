El Mirage elementary school put on lockdown Friday morning after call of suspicious person, package

The El Mirage Police Department said officers did not find the person but did locate a suspicious package.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Thompson Ranch Elementary School in El Mirage was on lockdown Friday morning after police say they received a call about a suspicious person at the school at 10:30 a.m.

The El Mirage Police Department said officers did not find the person but did locate a suspicious package and removed students from the area.

Sky12 at noon showed parents meeting up with students outside of the school.

Police said there is no longer a threat and the area is safe.

Thompson Ranch is part of the Dysart Unified School District.

