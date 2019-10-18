PHOENIX — Are you prepared for a major earthquake to hit? According to the U.S. Geological Survey, nearly 50% of Americans live in earthquake-prone areas and about 100 earthquakes are recorded in Arizona each year.

That’s why this Thursday morning at 10:17, here in Arizona and across the country, the Great ShakeOut was held. It’s an event to make sure people are prepared—in case a major earthquake hits.

12 News had a chance to speak with Dr. Michael Conway from the Arizona Geological Survey in Tucson. He said even here in Arizona, we all need to be ready.

Shockwaves felt in Arizona

On July 8, 2019, tremors were felt on the 7th floor of 12 News Studios, a shocking surprise as earthquake waves traveled all the way from Ridgecrest, California, to the Valley—437 miles away!

Dr. Michael Conway from the Arizona Geological Survey said here in Arizona, we have some major faults too, and if you travel to other states like California, you need to be earthquake ready

"People travel to where there are earthquakes: Washington, Oregon and California. So it’s best to know what to do. We certainly do get earthquakes here in Arizona, and we see the capability of magnitude 6 and 7 events," said Conway.

What is the Great ShakeOut?

On Thursday, nearly 20 million Americans, including 86,000 in Arizona, practiced preparedness as part of the Great ShakeOut. Conway said knowing the basics can save your life.

"What is recommended is you would drop, cover and get immediately on the ground and hold onto something. Most buildings aren’t going to collapse. It’s things like that flatscreen TV behind you that falls off the wall. So if you can shelter underneath something until the main event is over, then be prepared for the aftershocks that follow," said Conway.

Dr. Conway said it may seem far-fetched for Arizonans but a major earthquake is a reality many of us face, especially in the high country near Flagstaff.

"The Flagstaff area is in an area called the Northern Arizona seismic zone, so there’s lots of faults up there. They’re active and they should be prepared for a magnitude 6 or 7. In 1906 and 1912 they saw 3 magnitude 6 earthquakes in that area," said Conway.

As for Phoenicians and the people who live across the Valley, being prepared for "The Big One" may not seem like a necessity, but July’s surprise tremors sure made us rethink that notion.

Have we had big earthquakes in Arizona?

If you’re wondering the strongest quake ever recorded in Arizona, it was a 7.5 in Douglas Arizona in 1887. More recently, in November of 2014, we had a 4.7 magnitude quake that hit Flagstaff.

