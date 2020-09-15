Dump truck driver seriously injured after 4-vehicle crash near Bartlett Lake

The driver lost control of the truck's brakes and crashed into three cars, according to deputies.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The driver of a dump truck suffered serious injuries after losing control and careening into several other cars Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened near Bartlett Lake. The driver lost control of the truck's brakes and crashed into three cars, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, only identified as a man, is being airlifted to a hospital for serious injuries. He was the only injured, according to deputies.