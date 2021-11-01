x
Arizona

Arizona governor to open Legislature's 2021 session remotely

Unprecedented security measures are also in place around the Capitol for Monday's events.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey arrives for a news conference to talk about the latest Arizona COVID-19 information in Phoenix. Gov. Ducey has been focused for nine months on the coronavirus and his State of the State address set for Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, will continue that priority. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will present his annual state of the state address remotely as the Legislature foregoes its ceremonial opening day joint session because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Unprecedented security measures are also in place around the Capitol for Monday's events in the wake of mob violence by insurrectionist backers of President Donald Trump who broke into Congress last week in Washington, D.C. 

The entire state Capitol complex is now ringed by a double-layer of fencing and public access will be greatly limited. 

Ducey says much of his speech will mainly focus on recovering from the pandemic.